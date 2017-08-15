Search

Pigeon confusion

The latest sports news for the Hemel area
Local racing pigeon fanciers are still scratching their heads as they try to work out why returns in Saturday’s 110-mile Boston Central RPC race from Whitby were so erratic.

Equally puzzled are winner Terry Appleby and Cliff Edwards, who live within a short distance of each other on the west side of the town, on how they dominated the race with a mass arrival at the same time on a day when conditions seemed to be good.

Result: 1 Appleby and Dtr 1292 yards per minute, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 G. and C. Edwards 1283.615 (2), 1283.470, 1283.324, 1282.743 (3) and 1282.0`7, 10, 11 and 12 Appleby and Dtr 1280.484 (2) and 1280.339.