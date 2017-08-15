Pigeon confusion

Local racing pigeon fanciers are still scratching their heads as they try to work out why returns in Saturday’s 110-mile Boston Central RPC race from Whitby were so erratic.

Equally puzzled are winner Terry Appleby and Cliff Edwards, who live within a short distance of each other on the west side of the town, on how they dominated the race with a mass arrival at the same time on a day when conditions seemed to be good.

Result: 1 Appleby and Dtr 1292 yards per minute, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 G. and C. Edwards 1283.615 (2), 1283.470, 1283.324, 1282.743 (3) and 1282.0`7, 10, 11 and 12 Appleby and Dtr 1280.484 (2) and 1280.339.