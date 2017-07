Pigeons in a hurry as Edwards wins

Racing pigeons were in a hurry on Saturday as veteran fancier Cliff Edwards’ winner from Sedgefield with Boston Central RPC covered the 129 miles 1181 yards in 2 hrs 4 mins 7 secs for a velocity of 1838 yards per minute.

Results: 1 and 2 G. and C. Edwards 1838 and 1836, 3 and 4 Upsall and Grandson 1822 and 1810, 5 K. Ward 1809, 6 Appleby and Dtr 1801, 7 G. and C. Edwards 1794, 8 Appleby and Dtr 1755, 9 K. Ward 1742, 10 A. Cooley 1741, 11 and 12 Upsall and Grandson 1739.455 and 1739.236.

Terry Welby was the winner for the second week in succession when Swineshead and District RPC also competed from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs Welby 1761, 2, 3 and 4 G. Wheatman 1718, 1700.693 and 1700.059, 5 Mr and Mrs Welby 1695, 6 Craig Pearson 1669, 7 and 8 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1657 and 1643.