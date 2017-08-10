Plenty to Cheer as Will claims two tennis titles

Boston Tennis Club’s William Cheer recently won the 12 and under singles and the 12 and under doubles at the 96th Bournemouth Open.

A close semi-final saw Will win 10-6 in the Championship tie-break third set, which was followed by a comfortable win in the final.

In the doubles, Will and his partner came through some close three-set matches to reach the final, where they won 10-7 in the third.

Boston teams have been in the thick of the action in the Slazenger Lincolnshire Doubles League.

On Saturday there was a welcome 8-4 win over Grimsby for the Boston Men in an away fixture.

The team was Will Mason, Ryan Frankish, Matt Gedney, Mike Burnett, Tom Cozens and Calum McCaig.

The previous weekend there had been a 6-6 draw for Boston Men’s Seconds against Eastgate Firsts in Division Two.

The team was James Newton, Owen Jary, Geoff Short, Calum McCaig, Ray Frankish and Mike Burnett.

The Ladies’ Seconds, playing in Division One, lost 0-12 to Appleby Frodingham in an away match.

The team was Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney, Rachel Atkinson, Sue Burnett, Claire Smith and Mary Smura.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds – Helen Motson, Hilary Calvert, Helen Cook, Paula Smith, Helen Duckett and Denise Priestley - beat Horncastle 8-4 in Division Two.

There was a win in Division 3A for the Boston Men’s Fourths.

Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp, David Makins, Connall Newton and Joseph Parla beat Grimsby Thirds 12-0.

However, Boston Men’s Fourths lost out to a strong Horncastle team.

Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp, David Makins, Connall Newton and Fred Calvert respresented the side.

Boston Ladies’ Fourths also missed out, narrowly losing 4-8 to Grimsby.

The team was Helen Duckett, Sue Dring, Penny Gibbons, Jude Green, Norma Hunter and Jenny Grant.

Boston Men’s Fifths – David Jones, Max Jones, Richard Cozens, Simon Beardsley, Trent Hutson and Tom Emmerson - beat Bourne second team 9-3.

Boston Men’s Sixths lost to Grantham Seconds.

Playing for the team were Sev Smura, Terry Mastin, Robert Bonser, Robert Smith, Robert Griffiths and Chris Mepham.