Plenty to cheer for Simpson

Lady Captain Kath Yates is seen handing over the Cheer Cup to Ruth Simpson.

Ruth Simpson has won the Cheer Cup at Boston Golf Club.

A total of 22 ladies competed in ideal conditions in the scratch event.

Simpson carded a score of 85-10=75 nett to be the overall winner and also record the lowest gross.

In second place was Pam Hyde with 92-17=75 nett, just missing out on a countback.

Third position went to Joan Young with 100-23=77 nett.

Gill Reynolds won the nine-hole singles stableford with Gloria Tryner the runner-up.

A friendly match against Sutton Bridge was held at Boston with the hosts winning all matches.