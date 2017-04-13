Plenty to cheer for Simpson

Ruth Simpson has won the Cheer Cup at Boston Golf Club.
A total of 22 ladies competed in ideal conditions in the scratch event.
Simpson carded a score of 85-10=75 nett to be the overall winner and also record the lowest gross.
In second place was Pam Hyde with 92-17=75 nett, just missing out on a countback.
Third position went to Joan Young with 100-23=77 nett.
Gill Reynolds won the nine-hole singles stableford with Gloria Tryner the runner-up.
A friendly match against Sutton Bridge was held at Boston with the hosts winning all matches.