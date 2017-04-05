Pogson books his place in the national finals

Thomas Pogson has been crowned the East Midlands champion for a third time.

The 18-year-old heavyweight defeated old foe Ross Hollis by a unanimous decision in Grantham on Sunday.

He will now progress to the national level of the National Elite English Championships, the most coveted amateur boxing competition in the country, formerly known as the ABAs.

“I’m really happy,” Pogson said.

“Moving to the national level is a great feeling.

“This is the big one, the competition I really want to win.

“I want to do it for my whole family.”

Sunday’s success was Pogson’s third victory over Derbyshire-based Hollis, who has claimed one win against the Bostonian.

And at the final bell, all five judges were in agreement that Pogson should progress.

He now waits to discover when and where his next fight in the tournament will be, expected to be at the quarter-final stage.