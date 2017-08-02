Pogson claims the East Midlands Box Cup title

Thomas Pogson was delighted with his ‘wicked weekend’ after being crowned the Heavyweight East Midlands Box Cup champion.

The 20-year-old Bostonian made his mark at the inaugural competition, which attracted fighters from across the country.

After suffering frustration at this year’s Amateur Boxing Association Championships, where the young fighter didn’t feel he did himself justice in the ring, Pogson was delighted to bounce back with a tournament victory.

“It’s a national title at the end of the day, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

“It’s one of the top four national tournaments that I can enter, so after the ABAs it was nice to finish on a high.

“It was a wicked weekend.”

Pogson may have had some geographical advantage with the event being hosted in Lincolnshire, at Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre.

But he was still made to earn his victory the hard way, winning three bouts in as many days, from Friday to Sunday.

“It’s tough and you have to be at your best, but it’s nice to prove to myself that I can do it,” Pogson added.

Fight number one saw him drawn against old foe Tony Riches.

Pogson - the cousin of Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Callum Johnson - and the Skegness pugilist seem to regularly be drawn against one another at tournaments.

But once again it was the Boston lad who finished on top.

Pogson was looking for the big shot which would end the fight early, and despite this meaning he wasn’t really at his best, he still did enough to ensure Riches didn’t come out for round three.

Saturday’s bout saw Pogson face Derby’s Billy Glover.

There was no early end this time, but again Pogson did enough to claim a unanimous victory and book his place in Sunday’s final.

There he met Adam Gair, from Newcastle.

On this occasion it was a split decision which saw Pogson named as the East Midlands Box Cup champion.

“It was a good feeling knowing I’d won,” he added.

“I didn’t think it was a split, but it’s still a win.”

Pogson, who is coached by Steve Davison and Marv Wiltshire, boxes out of Lincoln’s Fox Boxing Academy.

He now has a couple more fights in the pipeline and is waiting for confirmation.