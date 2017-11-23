Pogson forced out of English title bout

Thomas Pogson has been forced to pull out of his English heavyweight title.

Pogson was due to meet Jamie Smith of London’s Evolve Boxing Academy at the Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday night, with both setting their sights on the vacant English heavyweight title.

However, the 21-year-old had to step aside from the contest after injuring his hand in training.

Bostonian Pogson - who fights out of Lincoln’s Fox Boxing Academy is the reigning East Midlands Box Cup champion.

He is now vowing to set his sights on returning to the ring as swiftly as possible and getting into top shape for this year’s national finals.