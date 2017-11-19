Pogson is ready for title fight

Boxer Thomas Pogson will fight for the vacant English heavyweight title later this month.

The Boston boxer will meet Jamie Smith, of London’s Evolve Academy, at the Lincolnshire Showground on November 25.

“A lot of the people who have won the belt have gone on to box for Great Britain or have good pro careers, so hopefully I can win it next,” he said.

“It would be another good stepping stone to get where I want to be.”

The 21-year-old, who fights out of Lincoln’s Fox Boxing Academy, won the East Midlands Box Cup in August.