Powerlifter Sarah selected for Euros

Sarah Stanhope is set to fulfil her long-held ambition to represent her country - after being selected to compete at the Equipped Powerlifting European Championships.

The 23-year-old will jet off to Malaga to challenge herself against some of the continent’s top lifters from May 10-14.

“It was a brilliant feeling to be told I’d been selected,” said Sarah, from Wrangle, after discovering she was named in the Great Britain squad.

“It’s been my dream to represent my country for the past 10 years, so receiving the news was great.

“I’ve been working hard for this, so it was a really proud moment.”

Sarah, a trainee teacher at Old Leake’s Giles School, discovered the sport in a roundabout manner.

After spending her youth training as a hammer thrower she began realising that she was enjoying the gym work more than the actual competition itself.

So she switched to weight lifting, before joining Horncastle Powerlifting Club and finding the sport which suited her best.

In Spain Sarah will be competing in the three categories, the deadlift, bench press and, her favoured discipline, the squat.

There are medals up for grabs in all three sections, with the scores totted up to discover an overall European champion.

“There will be a lot of experienced powerlifters there who have been doing it for years,” added Sarah, who will compete in the senior 63 kilo category.

“I can’t say I’m going there to get gold. That’s my ambition one day, but at the moment I’m looking for experience.”