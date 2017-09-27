Powerlifter Stanhope claims her first international medal

Sarah Stanhope represented Great Britain at the Western European Powerlifting Championships in Luxembourg - returning with her first international medal.

Powerlifting consists of three disciplines, squat, bench press and deadlift.

Sarah squatted 170kg, which was 10kg off her best, and benched 90kg, which was 5kg below her PB.

Despite being disappointed with these results, she pulled a 7.5kg personal best in the deadlift for 157.5kg, which earned her third place.

“There was no way I was going to fail the last lift, and I couldn’t be happier,” Sarah (pictured) said.

The Great Britain team finished third place position in the team event, despite having only three lifters in a four-man event.