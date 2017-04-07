Powerlifters get international calls

Sarah Stanhope is set to fulfil her long-held ambition to represent her country - after being selected to compete at the Equipped Powerlifting European Championships.

The 23-year-old will jet off to Malaga to challenge herself against some of the continent’s top lifters from May 10-14.

Amelia Maycock.

“It was a brilliant feeling to be told I’d been selected,” said Sarah, a member of Horncastle Powerlifting Club, after discovering she was named in the Great Britain squad.

“It’s been my dream to represent my country for the past 10 years, so receiving the news was great.

“I’ve been working hard for this so it was a really proud moment.”

In Spain Sarah will be competing in the three 63kgs categories, the deadlift, bench press and her favoured discipline, the squat.

At the recent European Classic in Thisted, Denmark, Horncastle Powerlifting Club, had two representatives competing.

In the sub-juniors, 16-year-old Amelia Maycock, gave away 5kgs in the 63kgs class, while Michael Pennington competed in the senior men’s 105kg class.

Amelia squatted 85kgs and bench pressed 45kgs, but knew her best hope of an individual medal was in the deadlift. She didn’t dissapoint as she opened with a comfortable 125kg and moved into the bronze slot with her second lift of 132.5kgs.

Her final lift of 140kgs moved her into the gold position, but she had to settle for silver after being overtaken by a Russian opponent.

Amelia will now go forward to represent Great Britain in Belarus in June.

Mike lifted in the 105kg class and a nervy start saw him miss his first lift of 270kgs on the squat but succeeded in his second attempt for second place.

He was put in at 285kgs for his third and made the lift but lost it on a technicality, leaving him adrift in 12th place.

Mike benched 200kgs for silver but had to settle for seventh in the deadlift.

Mike was also invited to Belarus, but has had to decline due to university exams.

Michelle Franklin and Bill Taylor will also make the trip as part of the masters team.