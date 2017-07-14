Promotion for the Boston GC Ladies

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies team have secured promotion to Division Three of the Lincolnshire League following victory at Woodhall Spa.

The Division Four South contest, played on the Hotchkin course, saw the away side excel themselves to earn a superb 3-1 success.

Ruth Simpson with Yvonne Shaffarczyk, the winners of the Ping Qualifier.

This means the side are now assured of moving up with one match left to play.

Last Tuesday’s Ladies’ Ping Qualifying Competition was an 18-hole fourball betterball pairs stableford, played off 90 per cent handicap.

The winning pair of Ruth Simpson and Yvonne Shaffarczyk will go forward to the final in Gainsborough.

They secured victory with 44 stableford points.

The runners-up were Lady Captain Kath Yates and Ann Gullick with 39 points.

Ruth Simpson and Pam Hyde have been awarded the Kath Bradley Winter Knockout Trophy.

Their final, against Jean Markham and Pam King, took 28 holes to reach a conclusion.