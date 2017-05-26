Putting the miles in for Dave

Boston Wheelers are continuing to put in the miles ahead of the Dave Booth Memorial Cycle Challenge.

This weekend club members took on a 12-hour challenge in preparation for the upcoming mammoth charity fundraiser.

On June 10, Wheelers and other cyclists will attempt to cover a 300-mile distance in the space of 24 hours in memory of Dave, who recently passed away, aged 51.

They will set off from Kirton’s Black Bull pub at 10am and attempt to cover 15 continual loops of a 20-mile circuit, also taking in Kirton Holme, Swineshead, Wigtoft, Sutterton, Algarkirk, and Wyberton.

Other club members will be taking on shorter circuits in a bid to help raise the target of £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Meanwhile, the club’s Go-Ride section will also help swell the coffers.

On the morning of June 10 the club’s juniors will take on continual laps of the Princess Royal Sports Arena during their weekly ride to help raise more sponsorship money.

Cyclists are hoping to complete their challenge at the Black Bull from 10am on Sunday, June 11, and the public are being encouraged to come along and help cheer them home.

Although pledges have been made, the cyclists are still appealing for support to help them reach their desired total.

For further details, or to make a donation to the cause, log onto https://www.justgiving.com/teams/DBMCC