Qualifying crash ends Clarke hopes

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke was representing draperRACING at Donington Park in a round of the Superstock 600 this weekend - but his action was curtailed by a crash during qualifying.

The race was one of the support classes to the World Superbike Championship round on Sunday, but the devastating damage caused to his Yamaha put paid to his hopes of picking up points.

Aaron had completed his free practice without incident and was running well in qualifying until he got crossways on at Craner Curves and lost control.

He went skittling across the grass with the bike somersaulting after him.

Luckily the bike stopped short of hitting him and he said: “I was sliding across the grass and saw the bike flying after me.

“I was worried it was going to land on top of me but it changed course at the last minute and missed me.

“Unfortunately, the bike was destroyed in the crash and nothing to speak of was salvageable.

“So I had no choice but to withdraw from the race.

“To say I am gutted would be an understatement, but hey-ho, that’s racing.

“We will be back up and running in time for the next round, where I hope I can bring a good result back to the team.”

The next round is at Knockhill in Scotland on June 18.

Following an indifferent start to the season, Wyberton’s G&S Racing Kawasaki finally got some positive results in the Superstock 1000 class that took place at Donington Park.

Dutchman Jorel Boerboom joined the team to replace Ben Luxton in the stock 600 class.

He has been racing in the Motostar championship and felt this was the time for him to make a move up into the 600cc class.

He was under no pressure in his first outing on the bike and, with little track time prior to the race, he was never going to get up into a points scoring position.

He started his race from 30th place on the grid and he rode well, making up places to complete his race in 24th position.

In the stock 1000 class Tom Fisher and Sammy Coventry had the bonus of a two part 36-lap race.

Qualifying went well for the two riders with Fisher starting the first part from row seven and Coventry from row nine.

Fisher completed the first 18-lap affair in 21st place before returning to the pits for refuelling and a tyre change.

At the start of the second 18-lap race Fisher rode through the midfielders, making steady progress through to finally cross the finish line in 16th place, just outside a point scoring position.

Meanwhile, Coventry began the first 18 lapper from the ninth row and got away to a good start, making progress to 23rd on the first lap.

He rode through to 19th on lap 13 and maintained that position to the flag.

After refuelling he returned to the track for the start of part two and, once again, got away to a good start, moving through to 16th place on the first lap.

On lap four he was up to 13th and battling for position within a large group of riders.

Towards the end of the race he realised he was running low on fuel but with some careful riding he was able to conserve what little fuel remained to take the chequered flag in 13th place for a strong points finish.