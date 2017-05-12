Quartet are in Gear for Holme victory

The Phoeniks Gears Trophy Competition was played at Kirton Holme Golf Club, with Dave Spence, Derek Smith, Lance Pulling and Rene Sweere taking the top prize.

This alternative Texas Scramble format sees players given nominated tee shots, except on the ninth and 18th holes, when all the team members play their own ball and the worst two scores are added to the team’s score.

Very blustery weather made playing good golf interesting, so the scores were quite close.

Sponsor Nick Slade was delighted he could present his father with a prize, when the team made up of Terry Slade, Clive Johns, Dick Brackenbury and Vic Smith came third.

In second place was the team of Chris Eccleston, Richard Thompson, Dave Beeson and Nigel Rouse.

The winners were the team of Dave Spence, Derek Smith, Lance Pulling and Rene Sweere.

The Malcolm Jelly Shield mixed greensomes competition was played in blustery conditions which tested the golfers.

The winners were Kevin and Sarah Hawkesworth.

In second place on countback were Dave Spence and Anthea Hall.