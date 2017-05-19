Quartet at the finals

Four members of Boston Squash Club represented Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at the National Fire Service finals.

Simon Jackson, Ady Proctor, Jason Green and Dave Parsons joined with Mark Richardson from Grantham.

In the main squash section, Green was beaten in the first round while Proctor eased into the semis before being beaten by Ian Williams.

In the over 35s main squash draw, Jackson lost in the first round while Green and Proctor received byes to the second round, where they met one another.

Proctor won before easing into the final, before losing 3-1 to Williams.

The over 45s main squash draw saw Richardson beaten in the first round, while Parsons and Richardson both suffered first-round defeats in the over 50s main squash draw.

In the main plate, Green lost his semi against Rik May while the over 35s plate saw both Jackson and Green lose in the quarters.

The over 45s plate saw Richardson the runner-up by default due to unforseen circumstances meaning he was unable to compete on the day.

In the over 50s plate, Parsons was beaten by Paul Drakes in the final.

The squash doubles saw Green and his partner lose in the final while the squash points handicap event saw Jackson lose in the quarters.

In the racketball main event, Jackson and Parsons both lost in the early rounds.

In the racketball plate, Jackson and teammate Parsons faced each other in the semis, Parsons progressing before losing in the final to Steve Wyatt.

Proctor and Jackson have now been selected to represent the British Fire Service national team.