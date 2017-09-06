Race eight finished

Emma-Jean and Jimmy Hearn have now completed eight races in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All series.

Competing in Leicester this weekend, the Boston husband and wife (pictured) completed the latest 10k challenge.

They have now completed the opening eight events in the series.

Emma-Jean clocked 1 hr 00 mins 16 secs and Jimmy Hearn finished in 53 mins 40 secs.

The duo are members of Skegness and District RC.

Clubmate Mark Sands, also from Boston, continued his run of sucess with overall third place out of a field of 1,209 runners in the inaugural running of the ABP Humber Coastal Half Marathon.

Steve Fruen had a fantastic run at his first 10k event, the Active Forest Sherwood Pines race, on Sunday.