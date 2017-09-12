Rain hampers G&S progression

The abysmal weather was against the riders at Wyberton-based G&S Racing kawasaki team at Silverstone.

Both Tom Fisher and Brandon Paasch struggled in the wet conditions but, unlike a lot of other riders, they both brought the bikes home safely at the end of a difficult set of races.

Fisher found a good wet set-up and completed his Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race in 26th place.

Young American rider Brandon Paasch was having the ride of his life in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship round.

Having flown over from the States on his own at 16-years-of-age and then to be faced with differing weather conditions and a circuit he has never ridden before, he did well to run close to the top 10.

Both riders will be in action at Oulton Park this weekend, from Friday to Sunday.