Ransom wins the Ted Eaglen Shield

Andrew Ransom has won the Ted Eaglen Shield at Boston Golf Club.
The full handicap stableford singles event was held on Sunday.
Andrew finished on 40 points to beat runner-up Paul Bastock by one point.
Third place went to Sean Riley on 37 points.
The event is held in memory of Ted, a Normandy veteran and honorary club member.
Andrew (right) is pictured receiving his prizes and shield from Club Captain Lee Francis and Ted’s grandson Nick Reynolds.
