Ready for Brands

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp will head south to Brands Hatch in Kent at the weekend.

The duo will be competing in the next round of the Superstock 600 and the British Supersport championships - where both riders will be seeking to continue to produce point-scoring performances.

Clarke, from Kirton, was 10th at Snetterton in the previous round of the Superstock 600 race and will be looking to improve on that this weekend.

Last time out East Kirkby’s Tommy Philp was 13th and 11th in his two British Supersport races at the Norfolk track. He too will be seeking similar results from Brands Hatch to move him further up the rider standings where, at present, he holds 14th place on 28 points.

Clarke was given the opportunity to join the back of the grid for the Supersport Feature race at Snetterton and he exceeded all expectations by producing a fine 14th place at the chequered flag.

He was the first of the stock 600 riders home, which is encouraging for the future.

Depending on how his race goes on Sunday in his own class, he may again be given the opportunity to ride in the Supersport Feature race at Brands Hatch later in the day.

Timetable is:

Supersport: Friday - free practice 1 9.35am, free practice 2 2.35pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.20pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.58am, Feature race (18 laps) 3.25pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.50am; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am, race (14 laps) 10.35am.