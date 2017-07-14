Rene is the champ

Rene Sweere is the Kirton Holme Club Champion for 2017.

The Club Championship is played over 36 holes, and after the first round Sweere was in second place on 75, three shots behind leader Ryan Lawson.

Sweere played the second round in his usual steady form, shooting a round of 80 to give him a total of 155.

This left him three shots clear of three players on 158, enough for him to retainthe title he has now won three times.