Sunday saw six months of hard training pay off for Frithville’s Roberto Rocci, who completed his first-ever marathon.

Although things got tough at 21 miles, Roberto, who runs for Skegness and District RC, crossed the finish line in Manchester.

He said: “I was flying the first 11 miles.

“I knew I was too quick when at mile five the sub four-hour pacer overtook me.

“I kept running strong, but did get overtaken by a penguin, which didn’t help.”