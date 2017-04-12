Rochelle makes her Boston ABC debut

Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters were in action at the weekend.

Newcomer Rochelle Forvague made her debut in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

After missing out on the chance to show what she has to offer at the recent home show, she took on Nicola Maksymowicz, of the School Street Boxing Club, in a skills bout.

This means that the exhibition bout has no winner or loser, but offers fighters ring experience.

Fovargue and her opponent both boxed well and showed great promise.

On Sunday, Callum Parker was in action, boxing at Newmarket.

Parker faced Max Fussey, of New Astley ABC, in what can only be described as a sorry affair.

The contest was a scrappy and both boxers used spoiling tactics.

This was not one of Callum’s best bouts and the win went to his opponent.

Anyone interested in taking up boxing can log on to www.bostonamateurboxingclub.co.uk