Royal comes from behind to kick off new darts campaign with win

The Boston Snooker Centre Friday Night Darts League began a new season this week.

Deb Royal got off to a good start in the Premiership, recording a 21.12 average as she came from behind to beat Adrian Michael Parker 4-1.

Daniel Flynn beat Jamie Barnes 4-2, averaging 20.97 after trailing 2-0.

Jamie Robson (ave 22.35) beat Mark Simpson 4-2 while Phil Odlin (ave 18.78) got the better of newly-promoted Steve Gartside, also 4-2.

In the BSC Championship, Rob Scrupps fought back to beat Andy Bird 3-1.

Harry Lee hit a 180 on his way to a 3-0 victory over league newcomer Darren Avison.

A belting five-legger saw Sam Dawson and Paul Taylor lock horns.

Sam led 2-0 before Paul levelled things up, only for Sam to win the decider and take the match 3-2 with a 22.31 average and a 180 to boot.

This seemed to set the tone as the following three games followed suit with Mark Williams winning the battle of the Marks 3-2 against Mark Baily, Rob Cade defeating Kev Lenton 3-2 and Wally Almond narrowly taking the points against Alison Royal (3-2) with the second highest average of the night, 16.89.

The final game of a late night was played between recently relegated Andy Joyce and newcomer Tom Whitehouse.

Tom took Andy by surprise in a game fought mostly on doubles, winning 3-1 in a contest which easily could have gone either way.