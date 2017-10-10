Royal comes from behind to kick off new darts campaign with win

The Boston Snooker Centre Friday Night Darts League began a new season this week.
Deb Royal got off to a good start in the Premiership, recording a 21.12 average as she came from behind to beat Adrian Michael Parker 4-1.
Daniel Flynn beat Jamie Barnes 4-2, averaging 20.97 after trailing 2-0.
Jamie Robson (ave 22.35) beat Mark Simpson 4-2 while Phil Odlin (ave 18.78) got the better of newly-promoted Steve Gartside, also 4-2.
In the BSC Championship, Rob Scrupps fought back to beat Andy Bird 3-1.
Harry Lee hit a 180 on his way to a 3-0 victory over league newcomer Darren Avison.
A belting five-legger saw Sam Dawson and Paul Taylor lock horns.
Sam led 2-0 before Paul levelled things up, only for Sam to win the decider and take the match 3-2 with a 22.31 average and a 180 to boot.
This seemed to set the tone as the following three games followed suit with Mark Williams winning the battle of the Marks 3-2 against Mark Baily, Rob Cade defeating Kev Lenton 3-2 and Wally Almond narrowly taking the points against Alison Royal (3-2) with the second highest average of the night, 16.89.
The final game of a late night was played between recently relegated Andy Joyce and newcomer Tom Whitehouse.
Tom took Andy by surprise in a game fought mostly on doubles, winning 3-1 in a contest which easily could have gone either way.
