Royal fights back to secure darts win

In the Friday Night Darts League’s top flight, Deb Royal won the last two to beat Ben Bagley 4-2, averaging 21.54.

Jamie Barnes beat David Holland 4-2 with an average of 18.77 while Steve Gartside came from 3-0 down to beat Daniel Flynn 4-3 (ave 20.80).

Pete Grooby scored a 180 but lost out 4-1 to Jamie Robson (ave 22.37), also going down 4-0 to Darren Aucote (ave 22.02).

Mark Simpson lost 4-1 to Daz Turk (ave 21.82).

In the Championship, Sam Dawson and Mark Baily shared three 140s between them before Sam won 3-1.

Harry Lee beat A. Joyce 3-1, and Ali Royal got the better of Rob cade 3-1 before going down 3-1 to Mark Williams.

Kev Lenton hit a 21.47 average as he beat Mark Williams 3-0 while T. Whitehouse defeated Andy Bird by the same scoreline.

In Division Two Jake Lamyman met Damien Hatfield.

Both players played strongly and battled it before Damien edged it 3-2.

Damien also picked up a 3-0 win against Ali Baker.

Kenny Lewis was too strong for Adam Gurton, winning 3-0.

Scott Williams came into the league strongly, beating Ben Leadbeater 3-0 while James Layton went down 3-1 against Brian Wilkinson.

Nigel Pratt and Jake Lamyman faced off, Nigel claiming the 3-0 success.

A five-legger between Kenny Lewis and Jimmy Birtwistle saw Jimmy snatch the matchwinning leg.

Aaron Upsall got the better of Matthew Grant in another interesting five-legger.

Division Three results: Phil Burman 2 Adam Grant 1 (ave 12.91), Jason Lamyman 1 Carl Baily 2 (14.10), Sophie Marston 2 Louise Tracey Willicombe 1 (11.60), Gina Peters 1 Dennis Turner 2 (9.03), Darren Aucote 2 Muriel Almond 1 (12.70), Kaylie Leedle 0 Billy Aucote 3 (11.21), Sami Barsley 1 Phil Burman 2 (11.21), Lou Tuner 2 Gina Peters 1 (10.76), Billy Aucote 2 Sophie Marston 1 (10.74), Dennis Turner 1 Phil Burman 2 (12.70), Muriel Almond 2 Keeleigh Almond 1 (10.58), Carl Baily 3 Wendy Aucote 0 (13.09), Adam Grant 3 Georgia Corder 0 (9.23), Adam Grant 2 Gina Peters 1 (12.52).