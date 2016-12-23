Royal’s back in the groove at the oche

In the Friday Night Darts League’s BSC Premiership, Debra Royal got back in the winning groove with a good 4-1 win against Ady Parker.

Phil Odlin kept his run going with a good 4-0 victory over Harry Lee and Dan Flynn picked up a great 4-2 win over Darren Aucote.

In the Pizza Perfection Championship, Paul Taylor took on Aaron Upsall in a good, close five-legger that Paul took with an 80 finish to win 3-2.

In Division Two, Jimmy Birtwistle had a 3-1 win over Jason Lamyman and then bashed Carl Baily 3-0.

But he then followed that up by being beaten 3-1 by Andy Bird.

Carl Baily recovered well with a 3-0 win over Ali Baker.

Jake Lamyman took on Ben Leadbeater and came away with a good 3-0 win while Andrew Bird was made to work hard by Sammi Barsley, but held on to win 3-1.

In Division Three, Dennis Turner had a good night with two good wins.

Dennis beat Adam Gurton 3-0 and Jodie Royal 2-1 in a close match.

Jodie was back to the oche to face Louise Turner and another close battle was just edged by Jodie by a 2-1 scoreline.