Royle cannot be caught by rivals

The sixth and final race of Witham Sailing Club’s pursuit series took place last Wednesday.

Frank Royle was first away in his 50-year-old Enterprise dinghy.

He sailed an almost faultless race and none of the chasing pack of faster boats could catch him.

Roger Ackroyd was second in a 505 with Ian Thompson third.

During the Bank Holiday weekend the club’s annual regatta took place at Anton’s Gowt.

Nathan Stopper made an early getaway after a busy fleet start, only to be slowed down in a calm patch allowing the remaining fleet to catch up.

Aaron Manning then stole the lead and finished in first.

The second race followed with the course being shortened to eliminate the calm patch.

Aaron had a good start in his topper and followed Robert Fleet in his clastic Norfolk white boat around the course.

Aaron beat Robert on corrected time to take another first place.

The final scores were worked out for the day’s regatta with overall first place going to Aaron in a topper.

Nathan was second, also in a topper, followed by the event’s host Fleet in his Norfolk, coming closely behind in third.