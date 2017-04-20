Rudkin wins Easter tennis tournament

There were some excellent matches at Boston Tennis Club’s Easter Grade 4 tournament.

The events got rolling with the youngest age group– the red players, the eight and under – and this was won by Boston’s Ben Rudkin.

Also competing were Boston members Matilda Clark, Reuben Herridge, Billy Smith, Antoni Chmielik and Neve Gibbons.

Ben also played in the orange event, the nine and unders, finishing third.

Jacob Felipes was the overall winner and Reuben Herridge and Poppy Gibbons also offered some strong opposition.

Boston Tennis Club members playing in the 12 and under girl’s event included Lois Boothby, Isabel Wookey, Anna Coghlan and Sophie Tjurina.

Sophie was the overall winner and Anna Coghlan the runner-up.

Sophie also went on to impressively win the 14 and unders.

Alice Gamman, playing up age groups at 16 and under, had some great matches but this age group final featured two players from out of Lincolnshire.

William Cheer won the boys’ 14 and under competition and Robbie Townsend, Paul Aranin and Joseph Brookes also competed very well.

In the 10 and under boys’ section, Ben Aldabass (Derbyshire) won this age group whilst Will Pettitt reached the semi-final stage and Noah Freeman and James Gedney featured strongly.

The Men’s Open Singles had some strong competitors and there were some cracking matches. The winner was Marcus Witt, who beat Cambridgeshire’s Michael Devaney in the final.

Other Boston Tennis Club members participating included Ben Kaye, who narrowly lost out to Michael Devaney in the semis.

In the Men’s Open mix Michal Chmielik, James Newton, Owen Jary, Pawel Aranin, Robert Griffiths and Martin Harrison took part.