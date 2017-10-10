Rugby girls impress at tri-county trials

Boston Rugby Club will return to Midlands 4 East (North) action on Saturday, entertaining Chesterfield at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

The action kicks off at 3pm.

In the ladies’ section, three of the club’s under 15 girls were successful in their Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire trials.

Sophie Lorenz, Abi Tolson and Grace Fowler will now look forward to tri-counties action.

The girls play their first game on October 29 at Southwell, and then have two more fixtures on November 19 and December 3.

Teammates Freya Davis, Lyra Waters and Veronica Gillick were also invited to the trials.