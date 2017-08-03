Runners clocking personal bests

Boston Community Runners took on the Bolingbroke Breaker.

Last Wednesday’s event saw runners take on an eight-mile race through the Wolds.

Boston Community Runners at the Breaker.

The weather was kind after showers throughout the day, and a total of 50 runners competed.

The Boston club’s Daniel Clark had a fabulous run to take third place in a time of 51.57 and John Burton was the second member home in 1.03.48, 17th overall.

Third home for Boston was Lee Winter in his comeback race, clocking a respectable 1.13.16.

For the ladies, Tanya Knight and Rebecca Conway crossed the line in 1.20.03 and 1.20.26 respectively.

The Heckington 100miler was part of the weekend’s Heckington Show.

Rob Cross competed for Boston Community Runners and crossed the line in a very respectable 1.12.07, taking 49th position in a field of nearly 220 runners at this ever-popular event.

Having not covered this distance for quite a while Rob was pleased with his efforts on the day.

Completing a hectic week, club members took part in the Great Grimsby 10k on Sunday.

What was forecast as wet and windy turned out to be a very warm running of the event which is now in its second, attracting more than 2,300 athletes to the start line.

Boston Community Runners had four entrants.

Gary Beck-Sykes had a great run, crossing the line in 54.10 and bagging a new personal best time as well.

He was closely followed home by Sarah Clarke who, after three weeks off, stormed back with a time of 57.16, again a new personal best at this distance.

Sarah Burton crossed the line in 1.00.37 with Samantha Cross not far behind in 1.03.41, running her quickest 10k of the year.

More detaisl about the club are available at www.boston communityrunners.co.uk