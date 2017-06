Boston’s Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn competed in the Nottingham 10k on Sunday.

The two Skegness and District RC members are making their way through the Run for All race series, with race three of 10 taking place at the weekend.

They ran the course in 57.52 and 1:01 respectively.

Clubmates Mark Sands and Leanne Rickett, also from Boston, completed the tough Rock & Roll marathon course in Liverpool at the weekend, crossing the line together in a time of 4:00.