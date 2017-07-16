Runners complete Couch to 5k

Boston-area runners are celebrating after completing their first 5k runs.

A Couch to 5k beginners’ course has been held at the Princess Royal Sports Arena by Skegness and District Running Club, who hold weekly meetings at the venue.

For 10 weeks, 32 people took part, all looking to build themselves up from newcomers to runners able to complete a 5k challenge.

The culmination of the course saw participants given a race numbers and complete a full 5k distance, accompanied by the qualified coaches, run leaders and club members who have helped this determined bunch along the way.

Jane Martin, who was part of the course, said: “I’m so pleased I took the plunge and enrolled on the 10-week course.

“Thanks to the encouragement and support of the run leaders, I am really enjoying running for the first time ever.

“I am feeling motivated, determined and fitter than I have been in years.”

Pictured are runners from the Couch to 5k class.