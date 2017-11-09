Runners have many rivers to follow

Boston Community Runners competed at the Three Rivers Challenge at South Kyme on Sunday.

Eight members ran the 14.5-mile route which follows along the riverbanks of the Slea, Skirth and Witham, taking the runners through Billinghay, Tattershall Bridge and Chapel Hill.

Paul Maddison.

Dan Clark was the second runner home in 1:37.45, a time he was very pleased with as this was his first time at the event.

John Burton, Martin Tebbs and Ian Ruddock all finished around the 1:52.00 mark, having regrouped to run the last leg through the village together.

Simon Pickwell was enjoying his first run for the club and got round in two hours.

Not far behind, Carolyn Whiley completed the course in 2:12.42, the second lady back.

The final club runners completing the challenge were Sarah Burton and Hilary Depper, who ran together and returned to the village hall in 2:52.54.

There was soup and cakes at the finish, along with teas and coffee, put on by the villagers.

In Southwell, Paul Maddison and Antony Bretton swapped their running shoes for cycles to take part in the Nottinghamshire Wheeler Sportive.

It was an eventful race which saw some cycles being sent on the wrong route by one marshall.

The riders were soon put back on track and battled hard to make the time up.

The lads made it through to the finish for their well-earned medals.

Boston Community Runners welcome anyone who would like to get into group running to meet them at the Peter Paine Centre, Rosebery Avenue, on Thursday evenings at 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

For further details visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk