Runners tackle the 24-hour Equinox

Boston Comminuty Runners took on the gruelling Equinox24 event at the weekend.

The 24-hour event is held over mixed terrain around a 10k loop in the stunning grounds of Leicestershire’s Belvoir Castle Estate.

Gary Beck-Sykes.

Club members Kimberley Pittam and Gary Beck-Sykes helped make numbers up for a five-person team to compete.

The duo both completed five laps of the course, more than 30 miles each.

“It’s an adventure,” exclaimed Gary. “Running through the day and night is a massive experience.

“I’m looking forward to next year and getting a full Boston Community Runners team here.”

Paul Maddison.

At Sunday’s West Pinchbeck 10K road race, more than 150 runners set off on the fast, flat and warm race through the Fens.

Boston Community Runners were well represented, with Daniel Clark the first club runner back in 42.25 for 13th position.

Having paced fellow clubmate Rob Cross round the course, Rob crossed the line in 17th in 42.47, just outside his personal best time.

Not far behind Rob came Ian Ruddock in 44.33 (24th) with Jake Fountain just three seconds behind in 44.36 (26th).

Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross finished in 1:03.53.

Paul Maddison swapped his running shoes for clip-ons to help raise funds for the Butterfly Hospice Trust.

Cycling from Boston to Lincoln and back along the Witham Water Railway, he covered the 66 miles in just more than four hours.

The final total raised is still to be confirmed.

Visit www.boston communityrunners.co.uk to find out more about the club.