Runners tackle Tough 10

Saturday saw the 35th running of the Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10, a 10-mile road race through rolling chalk uplands and steep, wooded valleys.

Amongst the competitors lining up in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds were Boston Community Runners’ Dan Clark and Rob Cross.

Ian Ruddock.

Both had extremely good runs, with Dan first home in 39th place in 1hr 10 mins 37 secs.

Rob chased him home less than a minute behind in 43rd place in 1 hr 11 mins 14 secs.

It was a very well-organised race, hosted by Caistor RC.

The lads met up with fellow Bostonian Nathan Saw, who competes for Skegness and District RC.

He crossed the line in 1 hr 24 mins 29 secs.

Boston Community Runners’ Ian Ruddock travelled up to Yorkshire for the Pontefract Half Marathon.

The historic market town was holding it’s first running of the event since the 1980s.

Starting and finishing in the town centre, the undulating course was both challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

The route gave some scenic views as it progressed into the surrounding countryside through Ackworth, Wentbridge and Carleton, before heading back.

A final lap of the town centre saw Ian finish on the cobbles of the market place in a time of 1 hr 42 mins 47 secs.