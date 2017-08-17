Runners take on a half marathon

Mark Sands.

Friskney’s Mark Lyon clocked 1:38.25, representing Skegness and District Running Club, along with a number of teammates.

For the ladies, Boston’s Leanne Rickett crossed the finish line in an impressive 1:46.25, with Sarah Coupland (Friskney) clocking 1:54.49.

Boston’s Colin Chambers took first place in the MV70 category in 1:49.13.

Mark Sands, also from Boston, entered the finishing chute first at the town’s Parkrun at the Witham Way Country Park on Sunday.

He was timed at 16.54 over the 5k distance.

The next Bolingbroke breaker race, hosted by SADRC, is the 10k event on next Wednesday (7.15pm).

All are welcome and entry costs £3.

For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk