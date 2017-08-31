Ruth is crowned the golf club champion

Ruth Simpson has won the Boston Golf Club Ladies’ Club Championship.

She returned 87 and 88 for a total of 175 gross over the 36 holes.

Playing off a 9 handicap she was awarded the Shirley Greswell Salver,

Pam Hyde, playing off 17, recorded 90 and 98 for a total of 188 gross to win the Ann Hodgson Vase for best nett.

A Tri-Am stableford was held for those ladies not in the championship, with two counting on each hole.

The winning team were Ann Gullick, Ann Sutton and Barbara Unwin with 73 points.

In second place were Janet Read and Pam Bett, a two ball, with 65 points, with their hidden partner Margaret Hardy.

Ann Hodgson has won the Lady Captain’s Rose Bowl.

The stableford format was divided into three divisions, Silver, Bronze and an additional Bronze.

Ann was the overall winner with 36 stableford points, with Pam Hyde second on 35 points.

In Division Two Bronze, Barbara Unwin returned 34 points, with Pam Clare runner -up on 32 points.

The Division Three Bronze saw Marion Bavin win with 28 points, Pam King coming second with 26 points.

The winner of the nine-hole competition was Jean Flynn.

The Lincolnshire Ladies’ County Golf Association held their autumn Silver and Bronze meeting at Boston, where 52 silver players went out in the morning.

Singles strokeplay was the format.

Then 19 bronze players followed in the afternoon playing a singles stableford.

The Elsham Centenary Salver was presented for Best Gross to Anne Clark, playing off 8 with 83 gross.

The Brocklesby Cup for Best Nett was won by Ann Hodgson with 74 nett.

The winner of the Coronation Cup Bronze stableford competition was Helen Heath with 31 points.

The Dunhill Island Salver, a stableford competition with 22 players competing, was won by Ruth Simpson with 40 stableford points.

In second Anne Wallhead with 33 points and third Pam Bett with 32 points.

Ruth and Pam shared the 2s competition.

Boston Ladies played a friendly match away against Spalding, losing 3&1.