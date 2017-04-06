Sam claims Boston Junior Open title

Sam Booth provided home success as he won the boys’ under 17s event at this year’s Boston Junior Open.

The tournament - hosted by Boston Squash and Racketball Club - sees local juniors and nationally-ranked players from across the region competing.

And there are England Squash ranking points up for grabs.

Bostonian Sam topped the table in a round robin event, winning all three of his matches in straight sets.

Fellow Boston junior Ethan Brown finished third in the same category, beating Harry Thomas in his second match 11/6, 12/10, 11/2.

There was further local success in a particularly strong boys’ under 11s event.

Oliver Cawston beat Samuel Stephenson to progress to the semi-finals.

Despite a loss in the semis he won the subsequent play-off to secure a third place finish.

Rawdon Prothero won the category.

Elsewhere James Kettle came out on top in the boys’ under 13s draw, while Thomas Ramsay beat brother Oliver in the final of the boys’ under 15s.

Kate Brewis beat Eve Hewitt in the girls’ under 13s final, while Lincolnshire’s Erin Tamplin finished runner-up to Lauren Hall and Ellie Hewes in the girls’ under 15s and under 17s respectively.