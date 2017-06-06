Sands wins his category at popular Spa event

Mark Sands claimed first place in the men’s 45 category at the Woodhall 10k.

The Bostonian, who represents Skegness and District Athletics Club, crossed the finish line of the popular race in 35.05.

Clubmates Jimmy and Emma-Jean Hearn, who are also from Boston, completed their fourth 10k race in the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All series.

The 10-race series sees events held in a variety of places.

Fresh from completing the previous week’s Nottingham 10k, they took on a hot and hilly course in Burnley.

Jimmy clocked 53.48 and Emma-Jean crossed the line in 1:02.05.