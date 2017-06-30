Sauntson storms through to win menagerie round

Witham Sailing Club held the third race of their menagerie series last Wednesday.

Dave Sauntson, on his first outing in his Phantom dinghy, sailed an impressive race.

Although he was last boat to start he soon passed the rest of the fleet and had built up a comfortable lead by the end of the race.

On Sunday, a series of four races were held on the Witham near the Boston Rowing Club steps.

Ivan Hirst won races one and three.

Alistair Mitchell took race two and Ian Thompson took race four.

Overall winner of the series was Ivan Hirst in his Laser.

The Witham Sailing Club welcomes interested visitors to any of its events and anyone who would like to join is invited to make contact with the club via their Facebook page or to visit the club at Witham Bank West on Wednesday evenings.