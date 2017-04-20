Sauntson wins opening race on the Witham

Witham Sailing Club held their first race of the new season on Wednesday evening - with Dave Sauntson finishing in first.

A fresh breeze straight down the river promised exciting sailing and, even before the start, one boat had capsized and another was swamped.

Ian Thompson took the lead from Simon Filmore, but Sauntson caught up with the leaders on the second lap.

After an exciting duel down the run, Sauntson gained an overlap on the inside of Thompson, but when they next crossed tacks Thompson had right of way and Sauntson had to duck behind him.

With only a few minutes to go, Sauntson managed to creep along the leeward bank and gained enough ground to take the lead.

Thompson and Beth Mason (Enterprise) were second with Simon and Hattie Filmore (GP14) third.

Witham Sailing Club holds racing every Wednesday evening at 7pm and welcomes interested visitors.