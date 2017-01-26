Seniors and juniors are both impressing

Boston and District Athletic Club senior representatives ran in the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe, Donington on Bain.

James Roark finished 18th in the senior men’s race and Emma Penson was 23rd in the veteran women’s championship.

Four young Boston and District AC athletes have been selected to represent Lincolnshire in the 2017 East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships at Grantham on February 4.

In the under 11 boys’ age group, Matthew Lewis has been chosen for the county following his first position in both the standing long jump (1.90m) and the chest push (5.35m) and second place in both standing triple jump (5.32m) and the two-lap race (27.1 secs) at the Lincs Championships.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny and Jessica Frick are both included in the Lincolnshire under 11 girls’ team.

In the county championships, Lyle was second in the standing long jump (1.84m) and also finished fifth in the six-lap event (1 min 43.1 secs).

Jessica clocked 1 min 41.1 secs in claiming third place in the six-lap race and also finished fourth in the speed test with a score of 48.

At under 13 level, Gold Top Amy Bunting won the Lincs shot with a putt measuring 7.90m and also claimed sixth place in both vertical jump (41cm) and standing long jump (1.72m) and is named first reserve for the Lincolnshire squad.