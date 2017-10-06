Seniors are beaten

Boston West Golf Club’s Seniors played their final match of the summer season, losing out 5.5-2.5 at Sleaford.

On a cloudy but very warm day, Sleaford played some very good golf and deserved their victory, although there were also some good performances in the Boston West team.

Results: Ian McKenzie & Gavin West lost 2&1, Bill Laing & Graham Squires lost 5&4, Phil Thomas & Norman Stanley won 5&4, Dave Cody & Graham Goor lost 1 down, Ken Ashforth & John Tabano halved, John Baker & Ken Steele won 2 up, Ricky Elms & Andy Frankowski lost 5&4, Stewart Pikett & Keith Boothby lost 5&4.

The nearest-the-pin-in-two competition was won by Ken Ashforth.