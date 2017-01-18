Seven-legger sees Royal edge victory

Oche aces have been back in Friday Night Darts League action following their Christmas break.

In the BSC Premiership, Deb Royal beat Harry Lee 4-3 and Phil Odlin beat Jamie Robson 4-1.

Dave Hasnip took out a 141 finish on his way to a good 4-1 win over Daz Turk while Darren Aucote beat Andy Cammack 4-0.

Chris Royal picked up a 4-2 win over Dan Flynn.

Dave Holland picked off a 180 against Ady Parker but Ady picked off the doubles to win 4-2.

A cracking match between Chris Royal and Darren Aucote saw a good standard over the five legger in which Chris hit a 180 but, in the decider, a 78 finish in two from Darren for a 14 darter sealed the win 4-3.

Jamie Robson picked up a good 4-2 win over Debra Royal, Ady Parker saw off Harry Lee 4-2, Harry hitting a 180, and Phil Odlin and Dan Flynn had a battling seven-legger.

A 180 from Dan set up a great 16 darter, but it was Phil that had the edge on the decider to win 4-3.

Daz Turk picked up a big 4-1 win over Darren Aucote and Harry Lee picked off the doubles well when Jamie Robson missed his chances, as Harry won 4-1.

Dave Holland played very steady and checked well for a good 4-0 win against Andrew Joyce.

In the Pizza Perfection Championship, Rob Scrubbs loost 3-2 to Jamie Barnes and his 19.09 average.

Rob Cade beat Aaron Upsall 3-2 with a 15.55 average.

Jamie Barnes beat Alison Royal 3-1, hitting a 180 and a 20.63 average.

Steve Gartside was too strong for Trev Day, winning 3-0 with an average of 22.77.

Alison Royal went down 3-2 to Paul Taylor, Ben Bagley beat Steve Gartside 3-0 and Mark Bailey saw off Rob Scrubbs 3-0.

Rob Cade beat Rob Scrupps in a five-legger but lost 3-1 to Alison Royal.

Paul Taylor picked up a good 3-2 victory against Steve Gartside and Jamie Barnes lost 3-0 to Mark Bailey.

In Division Two, Ben Leadbeater edged out Carl Baily 3-2.

Baily was back to the oche to face Jake Lamyman where he was more consistent and won 3-0.

Matt Grant continued his good run with a battling 3-2 win over Jason Lamyman while Ali Baker took on Brian Wilkinson and was very steady, Ali winning 3-1.

Andy Bird picked up a good win in a very close match against Wally Almond, Bird winning 3-0.

Callum Day picked off a 180 en route to a good win in a really close match with Ben Leadbeater.

However, Ben won it 3-0.

In Division Three, Adam Grant faced Adam Gurton, the latter standing tall to win 2-1.

Emma Grant picked up a good 2-1 win over Kayleigh Leedle and Muriel Almond picked up two good wins, beating Dennis Turner 2-1 and Adam Grant 2-1.

The new year started well in the Turner house as Louise picked up a good 2-1 win over Adam Gurton.

Meanwhile, And Dennis Turner went on to beat Kayleigh Leedle 2-1.

Muriel Almond and Jodie Royal had a good battle over three legs, Muriel finding the doubles in the decider to win it 2-1.

Adam Gurton faced Jodie in another good match, Adam Just taking it 2-1.

Bradley Butler was pushed all they way in his match against Billy Aucote, but three close legs were just edged by Bradley for the 3-0 win.

Adam Grant got back to winning ways but had to battle hard against Kayleigh Leedle, Adam taking the match 2-1.

Billy Aucote returned to the oche to take on Denniss Turner.

Following three very close legs which could have gone to either player, Billy finished with a 2-1 success.