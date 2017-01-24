Shodfriars 20 extend their lead at the top of the table

Shodfriars 20 moved further ahead at the top of the Boston Snooker League’s Drury’s Estate Agents Super League with another 8-0 win over BSC 10.

Carl Rowe, Joe Welch, Darren Christian and Tom Hill all beat Andy Upsall, Rick Ladds, Mario Richards and Carl Baily.

BSC 1 beat BSC 4 6-2. Shaun Swinburn and Pete Manning drew as did Mark Pickworth and Craig Lee. Bren Bowman beat Danny Horgan and Craig Fitter beat Barry Cox.

Cons 1 and BSC 13 drew. Des Forbes and Adam Cartwright drew, Paul Revell beat Adam Brackenbury, Paul Tether and Shane Gray drew and Tom Crozier beat Paul Goodacre.

BSC 2 and BSC 3 also drew. All the games were drawn between Gary Charlton and Mark Day, Daniel Hurling and Neil Hutson, Lee Ford and Chris Ellis and Grant Marshall and Nigel Robinson.

Breaks: B. Bowman 56, 52, P. Manning 41, C. Rowe 35, 34, C. Fitter 33.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, BSC 11 went top of the league with a 6-2 win over bottom-placed BSC 19.

S. Rankin drew with Robin Alexander, Luke Arons beat Luke Christian, John Sharp beat Nick Harwood and Matt Bradbury and John Neary drew.

Kirton 9 continued their push for promotion with a 5-3 win over BSC 12.

Guy Garrett beat Alan Laws, Chrissy Allwood drew with Simon Wood, Carl Manning and Alan Peck also drew, as did Mark Ferguson and Graham Day.

BSC 8 beat Cons 2 6-2. Ian Dallywaters beat Graham Ruck, Shaun Dunmore beat Keith Carrington, Adam Norton drew with Dale Sawer, as did Gary Dunmore and Dave Whyler.

Breaks: M. Bradbury 34, G. Garrett 31, 25, 21, I. Dallywaters 31,21, G. Day 30, S. Dunmore 26, A. Norton 24, C. Allwood 22, J. Sharp 20, R. Alexander 20.

Shodfriars 3 beat Kirton 1 6-2 in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One.

G. Snade beat S. Fletcher, Richard Crunkhorn and Kev Lymer drew, Colin Woodcock and Adam Gurton also drew before Jim Ely beat Ian Parnell.

Cons 4 beat BSC 15 6-2. S. Richardson beat Jamie Rushin, J. Clark drew with I. Russell, Lee Clayton beat Stu Holland and Dave Nundy and Chris Vere drew.

Breaks: J. Ely 33, S. Richardson 22.

In the Sam Dawson Building Services Division Two, West End Bowls drew with BSC 6.

Carl Mason drew with Paul Argyle, D. Green drew with Mike Deal, Gordon Russell beat Macaulay Wood and J. Bell beat Alan Traynor.

Graves Park beat BSC 17, 6-2. Connor Charlton beat Ged Hall, J. Hodgson beat Jimmy Birtwhistle, Martin Hodgson beat Jim Hartley and M. Tabor beat Paul Leary.

Cons 3 beat BSC 9. R. Carter beat S. Cock, Scot Gray beat Callum Simmons, G. Johnson drew with Gav Hallgarth, as did D.Johnson with N. Cock.

Breaks: J. Bell 35, S. Gray 31, C. Mason.

The league committee have paid their respects to Roger Mason, who passed away recently.

Roger played in the snooker league for many years and was a tough competitor.