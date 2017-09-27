Shodfriars 20’s defence of snooker league title continues in style

Shodfriars 20 continued their defence of the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League with a 7-1 success against BSC 10.

Tom Hill, Will Britton and Darren Christian defeated Carl Baily, Rick Ladds and Nick Hanson, while Mario Richards and Joe Welch drew.

BSC 3 beat BSC 2 6-2. Shane Batey and Chris Ellis split the first two Neil Hutson and Andy Swan beat Gary Charlton and Stuart Whitaker to make it 5-1. Grant Marshall and Nigel Robinson shared the last two.

Donington 1 kept their strong start going against fellow promoted side BSC 11, winning 7-1. Carl Manning, Neil Reynolds and Tony Scully beat John Sharp, Matt Bradbury and Adam Cammack, while Chrissy Allwood split with Luke Arons.

Breaks: Darren Christian 53, Tom Hill 38, Carl Manning 33, Grant Marshall 32, John Sharp 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, Cons 6 beat BSC 16 6-2. Andy Lawrence beat Ben Wriggleworth to put the 16 2-0 but that was as good as it got Tom Brazil and Chris Spencer defeated David Cutting and Stan Matthews, the final result decided by BSC being unable to field a fourth player.

BSC 5 lost 6-2 to Kirton Leisure 2. Sam Hill and Sam Dawson split the first two matches with Jay Brinkley and Steve Sharp before Kirton took over, Andy Bush and Louis Wong defeating Joe Hardstaff and Joseph Hardstaff Jr.

Hotly-fancied sides Cons 1 and BSC 20 met, Cons winning 5-3 thanks to Nigel Salmon’s win over Adam Cartwright. The rest of the match-ups were tied between Paul Coupland, Charlie Rolfe and Paul Goodacre and opponents Louis Hoyles, Danny Newton and Daley Richardson.

BSC 12 stormed in to an early lead against BSC 8 as Alan Peck and Graham Day overcame Matthew Preistley and Shaun Dunmore. Adam Norton pulled two back for BSC 8 against Simon Wood and a draw was confirmed when BSC 12 could not field a fourth player.

Breaks: Adam Cartwright 27, Steve Sharp 24, Louis Hoyles 22, Andy Lawrence 22.

Dale Sawer gave Cons 2 an early lead against Graves Park when he defeated Martin Hodgson in the Cotts Builders & Constractors Division One. Gary Middleton split the frames with J. Hodgson before the Park then dominated the remaining frames, Ged Hall and John Clarke overcoming Graham Ruck and Keith Carrington to seal a 5-3 win.

Shodfriars 3 left Kirton Leisure with a 6-2 win this week. Shoddy’s Dan Collins beat Adam Gurton before Kev Lymer split frames with Russ Snade. John Vines furthered Shoddys’ lead against Wayne Burton before Ian Parnell and Gav Skinner split the last two.

Breaks: Ian Parnell 22, Gav Skinner 21.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, BSC 17 hosted BSC 15 in their first match of the season, the two sides drawing 4-4. Peter Lower and Zak Mitchell drew with Dave Cartwright and Chris Vere before Jamie Rushin put the 15 ahead against Jim Hartley, only for Paul Leary to level things up by beating Ian Russell.

BSC 9 beat BSC 18 5-3. The 9 found themselves behind when Connor Charlton defeated Gav Hallgarth, but James Waterfall and Callum Simmons put the home side in front with wins against Dave Russell and Andrew Bird. Nathan Cock and Jimmy Birtwhistle split the last two frames.

Cons 3 beat West End 5-3 this week. Steve Lamyman split frames with Kev Staite before Cons surged into a lead with victories for Graham Johnson and Scott Gray against Carl Mason and Daryl Green.

Jon Bell pulled two frames back for West End with a win over Adam Johnson.

Breaks: Callum Simmons 22, James Waterfall 20