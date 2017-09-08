Silverstone next for draper duo

Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke will head to Silverstone for a round of the National Superstock and British Supersport championships at the weekend.

Philp, from East Kirkby, will compete in round nine of the Supersport championship whereas draperRacing teammate Clarke will be contesting round 10 of the Stock 600.

In the last round at Cadwell Park, Philp (pictured) produced a fantastic result of eighth, his best in the highly-competitive British Supersport championship.

He will be trying hard to emulate this at Silverstone on the ultra-fast draperRACING Yamaha R6.

As usual he will have two races to contest, the shorter sprint race on Saturday, followed by the Feature race on Sunday.

Clarke, from Kirton, has been training hard and also visiting the physio for some therapy on his arm pump and is looking forward to his race at the circuit where last week the best riders in the world were racing at the British round of MotoGP.

The Northamptonshire circuit is a demanding one and will test his arm pump to the full.

The timetable is:

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 1.05pm, Sprint race (10 laps) 4.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.21am, Feature race (12 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.30am; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, race (10 laps) 11.25am.