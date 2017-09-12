Silverstone provides Philp with his best-ever finish

Tommy Philp just keeps getting better and better.

He recorded the best result of his Supersport career with a fine eighth place at Cadwell Park last time out, only to eclipse that with a seventh place in the feature race at Silverstone on Sunday.

With a 12th place in the Sprint race and then the seventh on Sunday, the East Kirkby racer secured 13 championship points for the draperRACING team.

Teammate Aaron Clarke recorded a points finish with 14th place in the Superstock 600 class.

The weather played havoc all weekend with rain affecting nearly every race on the programme, but Philp qualified well in the differing conditions and started Saturday’s Sprint race from a sixth-row grid position in 17th place.

As the lights went out he got away to a fantastic start, making up five places on the opening lap to settle into 12th position.

He briefly held 11th position at the half way stage of the race but was overtaken by Sam Wilford on lap seven.

He remained in a lonely 12th position throughout the remainder of the 12-lap affair to pick up four championship points.

Starting the Feature race on Sunday from the fifth row, Philp was away to a good start and up to 14th on the opening lap.

Some riders fell in the wet and slippery conditions but Philp kept his draperRACING Yamaha upright and made steady progress through the field.

On lap eight he was up to eighth and then one lap later he passed Bjorn Estment to secure seventh place.

But Matt Truelove and Estment went under him later in the lap, leaving him down in ninth position.

With two laps remaining he was relegated further to 12th, but the action was close and Philp had his eye on a better finish than 12th and went straight back ahead into ninth on the penultimate lap.

On the final lap he was more than two seconds quicker than the riders ahead, setting his fastest time to move forward and secure seventh place at the chequered flag.

Philp said: “The conditions were very tricky out there in the second race but I was able to bring the bike home safely in seventh place which is my best ever result in this class.”

He is now up into 15th place in the British Supersport championship with 53 points.

Meanwhile, Clarke was competing in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 round at the Northamptonshire circuit.

He coped really well in free practice in the wet conditions although qualifying was done in the dry on Saturday, resulting in him completing the session in 15th place to bag a place on the fifth row for the start of his race on Sunday morning.

As the 10 lap race got underway, Clarke got away to a good start and held 12th place through the first two laps.

But then the rain arrived so he was a little more cautious to make sure of a finish.

He then became embroiled in a race-long battle for position and was swapping places between 12th and 15th throughout the remaining eight laps.

But he persevered and crossed the finish line in 14th place just three hundredths of a second ahead of Milo Ward to pick up two championship points.

Kirton rider Clarke was invited to join the back of the Supersport grid for the Feature race.

But in dreadful conditions his race was over when he slid off at Luffield on lap two.

It will be a quick turnaround for the team as they travel to Oulton Park for the next round this weekend.

They will be in action from Friday to Sunday.