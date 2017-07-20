Six down for Jimmy and Emma-Jean

Boston runners Jimmy and Emma-Jean Hearn are edging closer to completing the Jane Tomlinson Run for All races.

This is a series of 10 10k races based around different parts of the country.

Jimmy and Emma-Jean recently took on the Leeds leg, which was number six of the series.

Jimmy completed the 10k course in exactly 55 mins and Emma-Jean was close behind, posting a time of 1 hr 46 secs.

They were also joined by fellow Skegness and District Running Club member Sue Gauntlet, who crossed the line in 1 hr 08 mins 04 secs.

Pictured, from left, are Jimmy, Sue and Emma-Jean.