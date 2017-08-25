Special Olympics medals for John

Boston and District Athletic Club’s John Gleadell returned from the Special Olympics at Sheffield with two medals.

John won the silver medal in the 200m sprint, recording 54.1 secs.

He picked up a bronze in the 400m, clocking 2 mins 05.2 secs.

He also added a fourth place in the 100m sprint, finishing in 24.9 secs.

John attends regular training sessions at Boston and District AC’s indoor athletics training centre the B-Hive on Punchbowl Lane.

BADAC narrowly failed to retain a place in Division Three of the North of England Track and Field League after a valiant effort in the final match of the 2017 series at Doncaster.

Needing to chalk up more points than Doncaster AC in the last match, the Gold Tops found that the Yorkshire club made good use of their home advantage and secured fourth position overall to clinch the remaining place in Division Three.

Boston will join Newark and Grantham in Division Four next year, along with Longwood Harriers.

Missing some key representatives, the Gold Tops still gained maximum points in three individual events at Doncaster.

In the men’s long jump Callum Grace won the A competition with a best effort measuring 6.22m and James Roark won the B contest with 4.28m.

Chris Cope and Aidan McClure secured maximum points in the opening track event on the programme, the 400m hurdles.

Chris won the A race in 69.2 secs and Aidan crossed the finish line in 79.2 secs to win the B event.

The same two runners secured the maximum 16 points in the 3,000m steeplechase, running together to fill the top two spots and recording 12 mins 55.5 secs.

In the pole vault, James Roark cleared 3.00m to win the A contest and Callum Grace achieved a clearance of 12.04m to claim third place in the triple jump.

In the women’s section, Sophie Reader and Frances Nuttell contributed a handsome 14 points in the 400m hurdles, with Sophie finishing second in the A race (81.5 secs) and Frances securing the winners’ points in the B event (91.0 secs).

Sophie cleared 2.20m to comfortably win the pole vault event at Doncaster and also went over 1.30m to earn second place points in the B high jump behind Frances, who recorded 1.35m for third place in the A competition.

Frances finished one place higher in both the 100m hurdles (18.6 secs) and the triple jump, where a clearance of 9.27m achieved another runners-up spot.

A long jump leap measuring 4.74m earned her a fourth place.

For her part, Sophie pulled out all the stops in the 400m, adding points to the Gold Tops total and recording 72.0 secs.

In the sprints, Bernice Wilson claimed second in the 200m A race in 25.9 secs and third over 100m, recording 12.7 secs.

Sophie clocked 28.7 secs in the B 200m in fifth place.

In the men’s sprints, Callum Grace recorded 11.8 secs in fifth place in the 100m with Cameron Garrill crossing the finish line fourth in the B race in 14.0 secs.

Chris Cope and Owen Msimango added value in the 200m races.

Cameron also ran the 400m in 66.8 secs and Aidan McClure recorded 56.7 secs at the end of his one-lap challenge.

The combined efforts of Cameron, Chris and Owen contributed points in the 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m A and B events.

James Roark won the B long jump with a leap of 4.28m and claimed fourth in discus (31.18m), fifth in shot (8.65m) and javelin (26.26m) and sixth in hammer (18.62m).

Aidan McClure cleared 1.70m for third position in the high jump.

Three female Gold Tops produced points-scoring performances in the throwing events.

Sophie Lewis was third in the A javelin with 21.78m, third in the B shot (7.36m) and fifth in the A Discus with a throw measuring 22.31m.

Abigail Sharples won the B discus with 21.33m and added fourth place points in the A hammer (15.37m) and fifth in the A shot (7.78m).

Jessica Sharples was third in the B hammer (11.93m) and fourth in the B javelin (12.02m).

A combination of Sophie, Bernice, Abigail and Jessica recorded 69.7secs for fourth place in the 4x100m relay.